Court to hear voting rights case

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court will review portions of a voting rights lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of mandates created in 2021 in response to election fraud conspiracy theories.

To settle some of the debate around state elections, justices will hear arguments about whether Kansans’ right to vote is undermined by state law restricting the number of advance ballots a person can deliver to an election office. The arguments will also challenge state law requiring election volunteers to verify signatures on advance ballots.

On Tuesday, the plaintiffs filed a motion asking the Kansas Supreme Court for an injunction on these provisions while the appeals process is ongoing.