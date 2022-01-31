COVID-19 deaths spike in Kansas

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 134 more people have died from COVID-19, the highest two-day total since safe, effective and free vaccines became widely available last spring.

The rapidly growing toll of the pandemic now stands at 7,522 dead Kansans.

Hospital leaders for weeks have pleaded with Kansans to get vaccinated and take basic safety precautions seriously to limit the damage caused by omicron, a highly contagious variant of the deadly virus. Infections and hospitalizations have skyrocketed to unprecedented heights, signaling an inevitable rise in deaths that follows a surge in COVID-19 case.