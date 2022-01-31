 | Mon, Jan 31, 2022
COVID-19 deaths spike in Kansas

Over the past week, an average of 29 Kansans per day have died from COVID-19. That's the sixth-highest total ever and the most in two days since vaccines became available.

State News

January 31, 2022 - 9:03 AM

The University of Kansas Health System says its morgue is “at the edge of our capacity” with more deaths from COVID-19 than ever before. Photo by (Screen capture from University of Kansas Health System news briefing)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 134 more people have died from COVID-19, the highest two-day total since safe, effective and free vaccines became widely available last spring.

The rapidly growing toll of the pandemic now stands at 7,522 dead Kansans.

Hospital leaders for weeks have pleaded with Kansans to get vaccinated and take basic safety precautions seriously to limit the damage caused by omicron, a highly contagious variant of the deadly virus. Infections and hospitalizations have skyrocketed to unprecedented heights, signaling an inevitable rise in deaths that follows a surge in COVID-19 case.

