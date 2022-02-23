Critics say the Kansas criminal justice system’s fees and fines trap people in a cycle of poverty

TOPEKA, Kansas — After Tyler Williams spent much of his teenage years locked up in the juvenile jail system, he found himself at 19 owing more than $1,000 to the state of Kansas — including an $840 fee for hauling him from Oklahoma to face charges in Junction City.

Working a minimum wage job, it took Williams two years of his young adulthood to wipe out all the fees and fines from his crimes as a kid.

“It was a sigh of relief,” he said. “Having that burden gone definitely helped me get into a better mindset and take control of my life.”