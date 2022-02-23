 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Critics say the Kansas criminal justice system’s fees and fines trap people in a cycle of poverty

Critics argue that the criminal justice system's fees and fines could keep people in poverty. For some, it takes years to get out of that hole, especially without a high paying job.

By

State News

February 23, 2022 - 9:30 AM

There was $27.9 billion worth of uncollected fines and fees nationwide. Photo by Kansas News Service/ Nomin Ujiyediin

TOPEKA, Kansas — After Tyler Williams spent much of his teenage years locked up in the juvenile jail system, he found himself at 19 owing more than $1,000 to the state of Kansas — including an $840 fee for hauling him from Oklahoma to face charges in Junction City.

Working a minimum wage job, it took Williams two years of his young adulthood to wipe out all the fees and fines from his crimes as a kid.

“It was a sigh of relief,” he said. “Having that burden gone definitely helped me get into a better mindset and take control of my life.”

Related
June 1, 2021
March 4, 2020
September 26, 2018
May 10, 2011
Most Popular