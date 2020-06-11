DA: Unit to investigate KCK police complaints

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has announced plans to create an independent unit to investigate accusations of excessive police force or misconduct.

District Attorney Mark Dupree made the announcement Wednesday, saying his office plans to add three investigators to look into complaints reported by the public, the Kansas City Star reported. Dupree said he has already requested funding for the additional investigators.

The unit that will house the investigators will be an expansion of the Conviction Integrity Unit, created in 2018. Since then, that unit has reviewed more than 60 cases of inmates claiming to have been wrongfully convicted by the office.