TOPEKA — Kansas Department for Children and Families secretary Laura Howard on Monday said the number of children in foster care has dropped, marking some improvement in the state’s long-criticized child welfare system.

“Lots of great progress, but yet we know that we still have some work to do,” Howard said in a presentation to the House Committee on Child Welfare and Foster Care.

As of Jan. 16, there were 5,895 youths in the system, a decline of 22% since 2019.