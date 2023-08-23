 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Did BTK strike elsewhere?

An unsolved homicide in northern Oklahoma nearly 50 years ago has led authorities to investigate whether the murder was tied to Dennis Rader, the notorious BTK serial killer.

By

State News

August 23, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Confessed serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, listens to testimony in the sentencing phase of his trial in Sedgwick County Court, Kansas, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2005. Photo by Bo Rader / Wichita Eagle / TNS

Authorities in Oklahoma and Missouri are investigating whether the BTK serial killer was responsible for other homicides, with their search leading them to dig this week near his former Kansas property in Park City.

Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upston told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December.

Upston said the investigation “spiraled out from there” into other unsolved murders and missing persons cases.

