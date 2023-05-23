 | Tue, May 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Drought likely to take a toll on Kansas wheat

Kansas farmers are looking at a poor wheat harvest because of an ongoing drought. Some producers have already abandoned their plans for a wheat harvest this year.

By

State News

May 23, 2023 - 2:13 PM

A severe drought plaguing Kansas spells trouble for the winter wheat harvest. Photo by Kansas Reflector

Month after month without enough rain has made Kansas the epicenter of a stubborn drought covering parts of the Great Plains. 

While the drought that plagued almost the entire western half of the U.S. last year has relented, it has only gotten worse in Kansas. The state is experiencing the most severe drought in the country and its worst in a decade. 

If rains don’t come soon, more than one-quarter of the state’s wheat fields could be in such dismal conditions farmers don’t even harvest them, according to Kansas Wheat.

Related
June 17, 2018
July 15, 2016
May 30, 2012
April 23, 2011
Most Popular