Drought likely to take a toll on Kansas wheat

Month after month without enough rain has made Kansas the epicenter of a stubborn drought covering parts of the Great Plains.

While the drought that plagued almost the entire western half of the U.S. last year has relented, it has only gotten worse in Kansas. The state is experiencing the most severe drought in the country and its worst in a decade.

If rains don’t come soon, more than one-quarter of the state’s wheat fields could be in such dismal conditions farmers don’t even harvest them, according to Kansas Wheat.