Earthquake reported

A pair of minor earthquakes, magnitude 3.8 and 4.3, rattled residents in north central Kansas Saturday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

December 13, 2021 - 9:13 AM

GYPSUM, Kan. (AP) — Two more earthquakes rattled residents in north-central Kansas Saturday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey said nearly 100 people reported feeling the earthquake that struck four miles southwest of Gypsum shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. The magnitude 3.8 earthquake came several days after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported near the same area on Wednesday.

Officials another milder earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was also reported in the area earlier on Saturday evening.

