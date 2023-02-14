 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Education advocates see attempts to undermine public schools

Baltzell said recently proposed voucher programs were blatant power grabs, including House Bill 2218, which would become the “sunflower education equity act” if passed.

State News

February 14, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Marcus Baltzell prepares for a Feb. 7, 2023, recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast. He criticized an attempt to install a shadow board of education to oversee the use of public money in private schools. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Between voucher programs and new parental rights legislation, education officials say public schools are having a rough time.

During a recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast, Marcus Baltzell, director of communications for the Kansas National Education Association, and Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards assistant executive director of advocacy, discussed the state of K-12 education, along with recent legislation that would take away funding from public schools.

Voucher bills

