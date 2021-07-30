 | Fri, Jul 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Electric cars are ready for longer commutes of rural Kansas

By

State News

July 30, 2021 - 1:01 PM

An electric vehicle plugs in to a Level 2 charging station in Olathe, Kansas. Photo by Brian Grimmett/Kansas News Service

WICHITA, Kansas — Electric cars and trucks might prove a perfect fit for rural Kansas.

“They’re better vehicles. They’re more reliable. They’re less costly. They’ll save people money,” said Peter Zalzal, an attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund. “They’ll clean up the air and they’ll help to address climate change.”

While the building of charging stations has come mostly in urban areas, Zalzal said rural areas have built-in advantages — along with some hurdles that urban areas don’t.

Related
February 4, 2021
April 22, 2020
June 5, 2019
March 28, 2011
Most Popular