Electric cars are ready for longer commutes of rural Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas — Electric cars and trucks might prove a perfect fit for rural Kansas.

“They’re better vehicles. They’re more reliable. They’re less costly. They’ll save people money,” said Peter Zalzal, an attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund. “They’ll clean up the air and they’ll help to address climate change.”

While the building of charging stations has come mostly in urban areas, Zalzal said rural areas have built-in advantages — along with some hurdles that urban areas don’t.