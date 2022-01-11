Employee absences plague Kansas schools

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed.

When students returned from break last week in the Wichita school district, 1,274 of the district’s 47,000 students and 399 of the district’s 7,600 employees weren’t in school because they had been exposed to the virus. That’s more than three times the amount of students and seven times as many staff members who were quarantining in late November.

There were also 172 positive cases among staff members, up from 13 in the week before the break. Some central office staff members with teaching degrees are helping out in schools, said Susan Arensman, a district spokesperson.