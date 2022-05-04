Ending Roe would up the stakes on Kansas abortion vote in August

TOPEKA — A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion shows the justices are preparing to overturn federal abortion rights protections, and that raises the stakes for a constitutional amendment vote on abortion rights in Kansas this August.

Losing federal protections would mean the state constitution would be the only protections for abortion rights in Kansas. A Kansas Supreme Court ruling in 2019 said there is a right to abortion in the Kansas Constitution.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” wrote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to a Politico article reporting on the leaked documents. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”