 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Ending Roe would up the stakes on Kansas abortion vote in August

If the U.S. Supreme Court nullifies Roe v. Wade, it would mean all 50 states would shape their own abortion laws, thus putting even higher stakes on an upcoming vote on Kansans' right to an abortion.

May 4, 2022 - 1:49 PM

Jennifer Seward dressed as a character from the television show the Handmaids Tale while protesting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Kansas Citians gathered to express opposition to a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court indicating it plans to overturn Roe Vs Wade. Photo by Emily Curiel / Kansas City Star / TNS

TOPEKA — A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion shows the justices are preparing to overturn federal abortion rights protections, and that raises the stakes for a constitutional amendment vote on abortion rights in Kansas this August.

Losing federal protections would mean the state constitution would be the only protections for abortion rights in Kansas. A Kansas Supreme Court ruling in 2019 said there is a right to abortion in the Kansas Constitution.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” wrote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, according to a Politico article reporting on the leaked documents. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

