Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans

Kansas’ largest electric utility says inflation and plans to add more renewable energy are to blame for the ever-rising estimated cost of its infrastructure investments.

Evergy’s plan, which outlines investments in the grid and energy production, is more than $1 billion higher than the one it filed in 2021, which was $1 billion higher than its filing in 2020.

The new capital plan also estimates $1.2 billion more in spending compared to Evergy’s “sustainability transformation plan,” which critics already worried would overspend in order to benefit the utility’s shareholders.