Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans

Evergy, the state's largest electric utility, says it needs to add $1 billion to its infrastructure plans, citing inflation rates and plans to add renewable energy. Others are more skeptical of the company's claims.

Evergy headquarters in downtown Topeka. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ largest electric utility says inflation and plans to add more renewable energy are to blame for the ever-rising estimated cost of its infrastructure investments.

Evergy’s plan, which outlines investments in the grid and energy production, is more than $1 billion higher than the one it filed in 2021, which was $1 billion higher than its filing in 2020.

The new capital plan also estimates $1.2 billion more in spending compared to Evergy’s “sustainability transformation plan,” which critics already worried would overspend in order to benefit the utility’s shareholders.

