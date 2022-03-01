 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
First responders seek to normalize, provide relief for mental trauma

The mental trauma endured by first responders drew the Kansas Senate's focus with legislation that would secure workers' compensation for those suffering from PTSD.

By

State News

March 1, 2022 - 9:41 AM

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister touted Senate Bill 491 as a way to show first responders the state Legislature supports their mental traumas openly and would go a long way to breaking down barriers to needed services. Photo by Kansas Legislature video screen capture via Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister says first responders carry a lifetime of scars, mental and physical, from experiences in the field that require years of healing.

It is the mental traumas from the day-to-day sights that are most hazardous and difficult to overcome, he said. Armbrister testified in support of Senate Bill 491 last week, which would secure workers’ compensation for first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and shared his traumas.

He shared how the emotional damage of seeing the body of a dead child dwarfs the physical injury suffered after smashing a window in a submerged vehicle. He shared on the Kansas Reflector podcast he would tell his story to make clear why supporting first responder wellness is critical, no matter how many scars it rips off.

