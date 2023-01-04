Bob Stephan, former Kansas attorney general, dies at 89

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims’ rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89.

Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released.

Stephan, a Republican and Wichita native, served as attorney general from 1979 to 1995, the longest tenure in that office in Kansas history. He first won the office after surviving cancer, an experience that later prompted him to support legalizing marijuana for medical use.