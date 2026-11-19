Former prosecutor gets 60 days in jail
Former Neosho County prosecutor Linus Thuston was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday.
TOPEKA — A senior judge ordered former Neosho County prosecutor Linus Thuston to serve 60 days in jail for his conviction in August of lying under oath about why he met a woman alone at night at a softball field after they exchanged explicit photos.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Erie, senior judge Gunnar Sundby denied a special prosecutor’s request to depart from guidelines and sentence Thuston to more time behind bars. The judge also denied Thuston’s request for a new trial.
Sundby instead sentenced Thuston to a year of probation and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail, starting in January. If Thuston were to violate his probation, he would have to spend six months in prison.
SHERMAN SMITH, Kansas Reflector
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