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Former Neosho County attorney convicted of perjury

A jury Wednesday convicted former Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston of perjury over lies about a late-night meeting with a woman.

By

State News

August 13, 2026 - 2:17 PM

Linus Thuston, right, is led from the Neosho County courtroom in Erie on Sept. 4, 2024, after being sentenced to jail time for misdemeanor financial crimes. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

ERIE — A jury Wednesday convicted former Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston of lying under oath two years ago when he offered an excuse for why he was meeting a woman alone at night in a discreet location after they had exchanged explicit photos.

Thuston could face prison time for the low-level perjury conviction. He retired as county prosecutor in 2024, shortly before he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor financial crimes.

Kansas Reflector began reporting on concerns about Thuston’s conduct in 2022. He was accused of trading diversions for cash, which he…

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