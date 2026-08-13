Former Neosho County attorney convicted of perjury

ERIE — A jury Wednesday convicted former Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston of lying under oath two years ago when he offered an excuse for why he was meeting a woman alone at night in a discreet location after they had exchanged explicit photos.

Thuston could face prison time for the low-level perjury conviction. He retired as county prosecutor in 2024, shortly before he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor financial crimes.

Kansas Reflector began reporting on concerns about Thuston’s conduct in 2022. He was accused of trading diversions for cash, which he…