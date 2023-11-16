 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Fort Scott is trying to save its emergency room — or cope with the loss

Citing financial hardship, Ascension Via Chrisi announced the company would stop providing emergency room services in Fort Scott.

November 16, 2023 - 3:22 PM

When Fort Scott’s Mercy Hospital closed in early 2019, the community of 7,550 people in southeast, Kansas, briefly lost its emergency room. Mayor Matthew Wells remembers the time without an ER clearly.

“I watched several people, two in particular that I’ve known my whole life, die with injuries sustained that very easily could have been resolved in an ER,” Wells said.

Now, the town is once again in that position after the community’s stand-alone ER closed, leaving residents to travel at least 20 miles to the nearest emergency center and raising concerns about attracting new residents and businesses. Local officials are scrambling to bring in a new provider but are running into regulatory hurdles.

