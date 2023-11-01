 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
Fort Scott to lose emergency room facilities

The closure means the next closest in-state emergency room is 34 miles away.

State News

November 1, 2023 - 4:44 PM

Photo by Enric Moreu/UNSPLASH

FORT SCOTT — Ascension Via Christi in Fort Scott will close its emergency room effective Dec. 20.

Ascension Via Christi said the ER is being closed because of a steady decline in emergency room visits and economic challenges, according to a report from KOAM News

Community residents told the TV station they are worried about the implications for those in need of urgent medical care. The next closest in-state emergency room is in Pittsburg, 34 miles away. The Nevada Missouri Regional Medical Center is about 20 miles away.

