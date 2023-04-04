Foster care parents and advocates say weakening of juvenile justice spurs violence

TOPEKA — Adoptive parent Janelle DuBree knows firsthand what it meant to be responsible for children who exhibited behavior so extreme they were regrettably placed back into the Kansas foster care system.

DuBree, of Emporia, said she and her husband had been assaulted by youth in their care. Children in her care also attacked school staff and classmates, and damaged property at home and school while suffering from substance abuse and mental health challenges, she said. The juvenile justice system, a backstop in extreme circumstances, was content to place these violent individuals on probation.

“As a parent, I feel that my children need to be held accountable,” DuBree said. “Probation has made no positive impact. Placing children that have criminal-like behaviors into the foster care system is not the answer.”