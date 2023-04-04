 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Foster care parents and advocates say weakening of juvenile justice spurs violence

DuBree said the comprehensive foster care reform law adopted in 2016 to reduce youth incarceration rates removed an important tool for moderating unhealthy conduct.

By

State News

April 4, 2023 - 4:37 PM

Sister Therese Bangert, of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, said the state had a responsibility to raise the level of care for children and youth in foster care because being taken from the home produced “primal” wounds and scars. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Adoptive parent Janelle DuBree knows firsthand what it meant to be responsible for children who exhibited behavior so extreme they were regrettably placed back into the Kansas foster care system.

DuBree, of Emporia, said she and her husband had been assaulted by youth in their care. Children in her care also attacked school staff and classmates, and damaged property at home and school while suffering from substance abuse and mental health challenges, she said. The juvenile justice system, a backstop in extreme circumstances, was content to place these violent individuals on probation.

“As a parent, I feel that my children need to be held accountable,” DuBree said. “Probation has made no positive impact. Placing children that have criminal-like behaviors into the foster care system is not the answer.”

Related
August 27, 2021
July 10, 2020
November 20, 2019
November 20, 2019
Most Popular