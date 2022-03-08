GOP earmarks $3.5 million in TV ads for KS governor’s race

TOPEKA — The Republican Governor’s Association said Tuesday the organization booked $3.5 million in television advertising in the Kansas City and Wichita markets in preparation for the general election in Kansas.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is seeking re-election and likely will face Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican.

Dave Rexrode, executive director of the RGA, said $31.4 million in advertising was pre-booked for gubernatorial contests in Kansas, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. The commercial slots run from September to November.