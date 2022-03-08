 | Tue, Mar 08, 2022
GOP earmarks $3.5 million in TV ads for KS governor’s race

The Republican Governor's Association plans to target the Kansas race between Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and likely challenger Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

By

State News

March 8, 2022 - 3:45 PM

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Gov. Laura Kelly are likely rivals in the November election for Kansas governor, and that contest attracted a $3.5 million ad buy from the Republican Governor’s Association. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Republican Governor’s Association said Tuesday the organization booked $3.5 million in television advertising in the Kansas City and Wichita markets in preparation for the general election in Kansas.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is seeking re-election and likely will face Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican.

Dave Rexrode, executive director of the RGA, said $31.4 million in advertising was pre-booked for gubernatorial contests in Kansas, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. The commercial slots run from September to November.

