 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

GOP Kansas Senate map creates 2 districts with 2 incumbents

Republicans are redrawing Kansas Senate district boundaries so that a GOP and Democratic senator would face off against each other.

By

State News

March 11, 2022 - 2:24 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are moving to redraw the boundaries of Kansas Senate districts so that a GOP and Democratic senator would face running against each other and the Redistricting Committee’s chair would be drawn into a GOP colleague’s district.

Republicans and Democrats have rival plans, though the GOP plan is more likely to pass, given Republicans’ Senate supermajority. The League of Women Voters also has a plan, and all three were posted online by Friday morning.

The Kansas Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw their districts to make them as equal in population every 10 years. Senators expect to vote on a mpa next week.

Related
January 24, 2022
January 21, 2022
August 2, 2021
October 14, 2020
Most Popular