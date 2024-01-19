 | Sat, Jan 20, 2024
GOP lawmakers approve a ‘flat’ income tax; governor’s veto looms

Republican lawmakers passed a broad package of tax cuts, including some requests by Gov. Laura Kelly, but she's likely to veto the bill. Kelly says it favors the wealthy and threatens the state's budget in the future.

January 19, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, raised objections to a Senate-passed tax reform bill featuring a flat state income tax rate of 5.25% criticized by Gov. Laura Kelly. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas on Thursday passed a broad package of tax cuts promoted as widespread relief that the Democratic governor is likely to veto because she says it favors the wealthy and threatens the state’s budget in the future.

The opposing viewpoints kept the two sides locked in a political impasse as the window for meaningful tax cuts narrows.

The GOP-supermajority Legislature approved a plan to cut income, sales and property taxes by a total of nearly $1.6 billion over the next three years. But Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to veto the bill because it would move Kansas to a single personal income tax rate of 5.25% to replace three rates that now top out at 5.7%.

