GOP revives anti-vax bill

The Senate panel advanced a bill that would allow parents to opt-out of vaccines and doctors to prescribe ivermectin without being punished by the Board of Healing Arts.

State News

March 18, 2022 - 3:37 PM

Sen. Kristen O’Shea, center, unsuccessfully tried to amend legislation and remove language allowing children to opt out of any kind of vaccine that is required for school or daycare attendance. Also pictured are Sen. Pat Pettey and Sen. Mike Thompson. Photo by (photo by Sherman Smith)

TOPEKA — Sen. Kristen O’Shea on Thursday pointed to a sequence of events in which one of her Republican colleagues flipped his vote on a veto override of a congressional map hours after a Senate health panel endorsed an easy out for childhood vaccine requirements.

O’Shea, a Topeka Republican, unsuccessfully tried to convince members of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee to remove the vaccine exemption from House Bill 2280.

“We all know the events that transpired the day this was added, and so do we as a committee want to vote and encourage that?” O’Shea said.

