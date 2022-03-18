GOP revives anti-vax bill

TOPEKA — Sen. Kristen O’Shea on Thursday pointed to a sequence of events in which one of her Republican colleagues flipped his vote on a veto override of a congressional map hours after a Senate health panel endorsed an easy out for childhood vaccine requirements.

O’Shea, a Topeka Republican, unsuccessfully tried to convince members of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee to remove the vaccine exemption from House Bill 2280.

“We all know the events that transpired the day this was added, and so do we as a committee want to vote and encourage that?” O’Shea said.