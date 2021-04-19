Gov. Kelly vetoes Republicans’ proposed income tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed proposed income tax cuts in Kansas, the third time in two years that she has rejected a Republican plan and accused GOP lawmakers of trying to revive a nationally notorious fiscal experiment.

The bill would have saved individuals and businesses $284 million over three years. But Kelly, a former state senator, said she saw the damage done to schools and infrastructure by past tax cuts.

“I can’t let that happen again,” she told reporters at the Statehouse.