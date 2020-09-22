Governor: Kansas has failed to slow virus

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday expressed alarm at rapidly worsening COVID-19 numbers in Kansas and blamed Republican legislative leaders for standing in the way of a statewide mask mandate.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the pandemic’s statewide total to 600. At least 53,959 Kansans have been infected with the disease, which can cause long-term damage in hearts, lungs and brains.

The governor said during her weekly briefing at the Capitol that Kansas had passed a make or break point for mitigating the spread of the virus, and failed.