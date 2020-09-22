Menu Search Log in

Governor: Kansas has failed to slow virus

Rapidly worsening COVID-19 numbers concern Gov. Laura Kelly, who blamed Republican legislators for blocking a statewide mask mandate.

State News

September 22, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly urges Kansans to wear a mask, regardless of mandate or nuisance, during her Monday news briefing at the Statehouse. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday expressed alarm at rapidly worsening COVID-19 numbers in Kansas and blamed Republican legislative leaders for standing in the way of a statewide mask mandate. 

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the pandemic’s statewide total to 600. At least 53,959 Kansans have been infected with the disease, which can cause long-term damage in hearts, lungs and brains. 

The governor said during her weekly briefing at the Capitol that Kansas had passed a make or break point for mitigating the spread of the virus, and failed. 

