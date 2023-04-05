Gunfire spurs lockdown

FORT SCOTT — Fort Scott Middle School was on lockdown briefly late Monday morning because of an incident involving gunfire at a nearby apartment complex.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement received a 911 all of a gunshot near the Highland Apartment complex on Shepherd Street in Fort Scott.

The complex is near FSMS, prompting school officials to put the school on lockdown status. Fort Scott Police and Bourbon County sheriff’s deputies also evacuated the other apartments in the complex.