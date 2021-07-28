Health care groups want masks again

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in two major Kansas health care systems on Tuesday urged people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster spreading delta variant.

The comments from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeastern Kansas and the University of Kansas Health System came just before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging. Their comments also came the day after the board of education in one of Kansas’ largest public school districts approved a mandate for elementary students to wear masks when classes resume in mid-August.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas immediately criticized the CDC’s new guidance, suggesting it would cause more people to hesitate to get vaccinated. Marshall, an obstetrician and not an epidemiologist, also argued that the CDC’s change in guidance was unnecessary.