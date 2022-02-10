Health officials: Decline in COVID-19 cases doesn’t mean it’s all clear

TOPEKA — While COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to decline in Kansas hospitals, officials are issuing a warning to stay vigilant and follow the pillars of infection prevention.

Hospital administrators reported on a University of Kansas Health System briefing Wednesday that they are seeing improvements across the board with additional bandwidth for non-COVID patients. Still, they are reminding people to remain on guard as the ebbs and flows of the pandemic remain uncertain.

Richard Watson, the co-founder of Motient, which assists the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in connecting rural hospitals when transferring patients, said beds are beginning to clear up. Transfers remain well behind pre-pandemic speeds, however.