 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
Health officials: Decline in COVID-19 cases doesn’t mean it’s all clear

Kansas health officials caution that just because COVID-19 cases are dropping slightly, it doesn't mean we are all clear yet. Folks still need to be aware of the virus and its spread.

State News

February 10, 2022 - 9:21 AM

While COVID-19 cases are starting to decline, Richard Watson said hospital transfers are still taking up to 10 hours, rather than the one or two hours patients usually face. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from University of Kansas Health System Facebook)

TOPEKA — While COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to decline in Kansas hospitals, officials are issuing a warning to stay vigilant and follow the pillars of infection prevention.

Hospital administrators reported on a University of Kansas Health System briefing Wednesday that they are seeing improvements across the board with additional bandwidth for non-COVID patients. Still, they are reminding people to remain on guard as the ebbs and flows of the pandemic remain uncertain.

Richard Watson, the co-founder of Motient, which assists the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in connecting rural hospitals when transferring patients, said beds are beginning to clear up. Transfers remain well behind pre-pandemic speeds, however.

