 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Highland Community College cited for discrimination

A rural northeast Kansas community college has treated Black students unfairly and needs to end discriminatory practices, the U.S. Justice Department said.

By

State News

August 30, 2023 - 2:13 PM

The U.S. Justice Department reached a Monday agreement with Highland Community college. The college will work to implement six reform measures. Photo by Getty Images via Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The U.S. Justice Department has ordered a rural northeast Kansas community college to end discriminatory practices and treat Black students fairly.

The investigation into Highland Community College, about 80 miles north of Kansas City, followed allegations that Black students, primarily student-athletes living on campus, were subjected to discrimination.

“No college student should have their educational experience marred or disrupted by discrimination based on their race,” said assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Community colleges are an important pathway to four-year institutions and the workforce, and federal law requires that their campuses, programs and activities be equally available to all without regard to race.”

