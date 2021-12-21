 | Tue, Dec 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Hospital patients stranded

A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has left rural Kansas hospitals in a bind as they have to find alternate locations for their patients.

By

State News

December 21, 2021 - 9:26 AM

It takesk an average of eight and half hours from the time smaller hospital starts looking for a bed in a larger hospital to when an ambulance or air trransportation arrives. Photo by (Getty Images)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Rural Kansas hospitals are struggling to transfer patients as COVID-19 numbers surge, with some patients left stranded in emergency rooms for a week while they wait for a bed. 

Space also was in short supply last winter and again over the summer when the delta variant first hit the state. The situation improved slightly this fall, but now is worsening again, according to Motient, a company contracted by Kansas to help manage transfers.

It isn’t just rural hospitals looking for beds. Overwhelmed hospitals as far away as Minnesota and Michigan have been looking for beds in larger Kansas hospitals. Often there simply isn’t room. 

Related
January 13, 2021
December 4, 2020
November 6, 2020
April 15, 2020
Most Popular