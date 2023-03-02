 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
House OKS bill to hike smoking age from 18 to 21

The House bill would bring Kansas into compliance with federal law by raising the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

By

State News

March 2, 2023 - 2:43 PM

TOPEKA — The Kansas House passed legislation Thursday to raise the legal age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

House Bill 2269 — which applies to the sale, purchase or possession of cigarette and tobacco products — would bring Kansas into compliance with federal law. The House granted initial approval after a brief debate, then declared an emergency in order to take immediate final action.

The bill passed on a 68-53 vote, with an assortment of Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

