House OKS bill to hike smoking age from 18 to 21

TOPEKA — The Kansas House passed legislation Thursday to raise the legal age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

House Bill 2269 — which applies to the sale, purchase or possession of cigarette and tobacco products — would bring Kansas into compliance with federal law. The House granted initial approval after a brief debate, then declared an emergency in order to take immediate final action.

The bill passed on a 68-53 vote, with an assortment of Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.