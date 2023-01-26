House preserves late-night debates, bill bundling

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Kansas House voted down a proposed rule forbidding the launch of House floor debate on a bill after midnight.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, defended the practice of holding representatives in the House into the early morning hours to complete work on pending legislation. He said waiving the midnight rule when necessary served the House well because the process hadn’t been abused in the past four years.

“How many people work past midnight in their regulator job? Lot of us. Why do you do that? You do that because you have a job to get done. The same thing happens here,” Hawkins said.