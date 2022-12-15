 | Thu, Dec 15, 2022
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Ogallala Aquifer options discussed

The Kansas Water Authority, which is made up of agricultural and industrial water users and utilities, wants to chart a new course.

December 15, 2022 - 2:12 PM

Dawn Buehler, chairwoman of the Kansas Water Authority, presides over a meeting Wednesday in Colby. The authority voted to adopt language saying Kansas should not deplete the Ogallala Aquifer. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/ALLISON KITE

COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday.

Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.

“It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by an official state body,” said Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office. “… This is nothing less than historic.”

