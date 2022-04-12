 | Tue, Apr 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against voting law

Four voting rights groups argued in a lawsuit filed in June that the law will make it more difficult for several groups, including the disabled, senior citizens and minorities to vote.

By

State News

April 12, 2022 - 3:30 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has dismissed a legal challenge by voting rights advocates to two provisions of a state election law enacted last year.

Four voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Kansas, argued in a lawsuit filed in June that the law will make it more difficult for several groups, including the disabled, senior citizens and minorities to vote.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Monday dismissed the groups’ challenges to a provision that restricts people from delivering ballots for other voters, and another provision that requires election officials to match the signature on an advanced ballot to the one on record.

Related
November 19, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 9, 2021
August 13, 2021
Most Popular