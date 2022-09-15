K-State to honor Lair family Saturday

MANHATTAN — The Virgil Lair family has been selected as Kansas State University’s Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State football game versus Tulane Saturday.

The selection of the Family of the Year is part of the university’s 94th annual Family Weekend celebration.

“The Virgil Lair family’s K-State pride dates back three generations, and ever since then, they have been actively pursuing the mission of the K-State family,” Clarissa Kiefer, Chimes co-director of events, said in a press release. “Each member of this family has left their mark on Kansas State University and they hope to carry on this strong tradition for generations to come.”