K-State to honor Lair family Saturday

September 15, 2022 - 4:55 PM

Virgil and Mary Alice Lair in 2011. REGISTER FILE PHOTO

MANHATTAN — The Virgil Lair family has been selected as Kansas State University’s Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State football game versus Tulane Saturday.

The selection of the Family of the Year is part of the university’s 94th annual Family Weekend celebration. 

“The Virgil Lair family’s K-State pride dates back three generations, and ever since then, they have been actively pursuing the mission of the K-State family,” Clarissa Kiefer, Chimes co-director of events, said in a press release. “Each member of this family has left their mark on Kansas State University and they hope to carry on this strong tradition for generations to come.”

