 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansans closely divided on abortion amendment

A poll found 47% of Kansans support the "Value Then Both" amendment on abortion rights, with 43% against. The amendment would change the Kansas Constitution to say abortion is not a right and allow the Legislature to ban or restrict the procedure.

By

State News

July 20, 2022 - 3:42 PM

In the Co/efficient poll released this weekend, 47% of the over 1,500 voters sampled support the so-called “Value Them Both” amendment and 43% are against it. The remaining 10% are undecided. Photo by (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The first public poll for the Kansas constitutional amendment on abortion shows a close race and exposes other ideological divides over reproductive rights.

Kansans will decide in the Aug. 2 election whether to remove a right to abortion from the state’s constitution. Advanced voting is underway across the state.

The vote will be the first on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade in June. Passage of the amendment would reverse a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling and allow the Legislature to impose a total ban on abortion or other restrictions. Rejection of the amendment would preserve access to regulated abortion services.

Related
July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022
July 11, 2022
June 24, 2022
Most Popular