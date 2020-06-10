Menu Search Log in

Kansans share COVID concerns

Kansans sounded off on everything from their person well-being to concerns about the economy, when asked about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Responses also mirror the growing partisan split between Republicans and Democrats.

June 10, 2020 - 10:00 AM

LAWRENCE — A full two-thirds of Kansans say they don’t personally know someone who’s been infected with the coronavirus.

Yet an overwhelming number of respondents to a survey say the pandemic remade their lives, mostly for the worse.

They talk of worry, boredom. It has cost most of them money. In a time of one-way grocery aisles and when you need to wear a mask to go into a bank, they speak of a future that has hardly ever looked so gloomily foggy.

