Kansas braces for trifecta of viruses

Get vaccinated and boosted to protect against flu and Covid.

Dana Hawkinson, a physician with University of Kansas Health System, said the flu season combined with COVID-19 and a challenging influenza virus could make it harder for hospitals to deal with a surge in patients. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from KU Health System’s Facebook channel)

TOPEKA — Physicians and public health researchers anticipate a surge in COVID-19 infection during the holiday months would complicate the medical response to rising prevalence of flu and a tricky influenza virus.

The trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could lead to escalation of health problems and hospitalizations this winter as precautionary measures such as vaccination, masking and isolation waned during 2022. In the winter of 2021-2022, Kansas experienced a surge in Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

“We’re just kind of keeping our fingers crossed,” said Dana Hawkinson, director of infection control at the University of Kansas Health System.

