Kansas cases spike; counties need aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Monday reported another seven-day record for new coronavirus cases, with 16% of the tests for the virus during that period coming back positive.

The continued spike in confirmed and probable cases comes as officials in some Kansas counties worry that they won’t be able to spend some coronavirus relief funds before the end of the year as federal law requires. Some counties haven’t seen any of $400 million in aid allocated by the state in June because of the state’s process for reviewing their spending plans.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kansas had 2,037 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Friday, an increase of 3.6% to make the total 58,629 since the pandemic reached the state in early March. Kansas had an average of 667 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, or 7% higher than the previous record of 622 for the seven days ending Wednesday.