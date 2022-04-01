Kansas chamber subpoenaed; ethics official’s ouster sought

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A powerful Kansas business group said Friday that it has received subpoenas from the state ethics commission for information about campaign finance activities as Republican lawmakers moved to oust the commission’s top staffer.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, long influential among Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature, said in a statement that the Governmental Ethics Commission has launched “an extreme fishing expedition aimed at silencing political speech.”

The chamber declined to comment on the exact details of the subpoenas.