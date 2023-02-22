Lawmakers move to overhaul ethics agency amid probe

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ ethics commission has been investigating Republican campaign activities for at least a year, and the GOP-controlled Legislature is moving to reduce the agency’s power and legalize practices apparently under scrutiny.

Republicans backing a bill to overhaul the state Governmental Ethics Commission and rewrite campaign finance laws said Wednesday they’re trying to ensure fair treatment of the people and groups scrutinized by the commission. But lawmakers drafted this year’s measure amid a court battle over the commission’s demand for documents from Kansas Republican Party officials, and critics see the bill as an effort to kneecap the agency.

Documents filed in court over subpoenas issued by the commission indicate that it has been investigating whether Republicans funneled national GOP funds through various committees to legislative candidates in 2020 to avoid contribution limits. One commission report made public in October includes transactions involving Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, both Wichita-area Republicans, before they took over those offices. The report does not specifically allege wrongdoing by them, however, and the commission has yet to file any complaints over such issues.