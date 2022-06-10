Kansas City to study solar farm at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of undeveloped acres near Kansas City International Airport could one day house one of the nation’s largest airport solar farms, capable of powering as much as one-third of Kansas City’s homes.

Kansas City has completed a feasibility study that outlines steps and challenges to bring a utility-scale solar farm to KCI. In the coming months, City Manager Brian Platt said, the city will solicit proposals from solar energy developers to work on the project.

“It’s our vision and goal to lead the way and to lead the charge with thinking outside the box and being bold and aggressive and innovative with trying to make any progress on fighting climate change here and reducing our carbon emissions,” Platt said.