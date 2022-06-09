Kansas delegation united on anti-fraud

TOPEKA — The Kansas delegation in the U.S. House voted for bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations to 10 years for prosecution of fraud in a pair of COVID-19 relief programs providing business loans.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Reps. Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann voted Wednesday for legislation designed to give law enforcement more time to investigate illegal activity in the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“We need to hold fraudsters accountable for taking advantage of the pandemic for personal gain,” Davids said. “These bipartisan bills will provide federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with ample time to identify and prosecute fraud. We can’t let up on our oversight of taxpayer dollars and I’ll continue to target waste and abuse in the system where possible.”