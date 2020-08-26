Kansas Democrat reverses decision to drop out of race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Democratic candidate for the Kansas House who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon his campaign, and a party leader suggested Tuesday that the House wouldn’t seat the young candidate if he won.

Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweeted statement Tuesday that many of the people who voted for him in the primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes, with the final, unofficial tally standing at 823 to 809.

Frownfelter already has launched a write-in campaign for the November general election that has the backing of the Kansas House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita.