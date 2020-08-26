Menu Search Log in

Kansas Democrat reverses decision to drop out of race

Aaron Coleman, who won the Democratic nomination for a Kansas House seat, has changed his mind another time. Shortly after announcing he was going to abandon his bid to the State Legislature, Coleman decided he would stay in the race after all.

August 26, 2020 - 8:35 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Democratic candidate for the Kansas House who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon his campaign, and a party leader suggested Tuesday that the House wouldn’t seat the young candidate if he won.

Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweeted statement Tuesday that many of the people who voted for him in the primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes, with the final, unofficial tally standing at 823 to 809.

Frownfelter already has launched a write-in campaign for the November general election that has the backing of the Kansas House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita.

