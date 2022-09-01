Kansas district settles lawsuit over student pronouns

A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday.

Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued the Geary County School District in March after she was reprimanded and suspended for three days in the spring of 2021. She said the district’s policies on preferred pronouns violated her religious beliefs.

Ricard said the district denied her request for a religious exemption to its policy that teachers use students’ preferred names and pronouns in school. Teachers also were told to conceal a student’s preference by using legal names when addressing parents, if that was the student’s wish, according to the lawsuit.