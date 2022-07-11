Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year.

Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.

Many teachers, principals and superintendents found themselves burned out, or merely worn out, and they’re calling it quits — heading for retirement or other jobs.