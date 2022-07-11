 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

Roughly 4% of teaching jobs — about 1,400 — are unfilled heading into the next school year. The problem has been building for years but worsened during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress and burnout are often cited as reasons.

By

State News

July 11, 2022 - 3:33 PM

Nearly a third of teachers and principals said they were likely to leave their current job by the end of the school year, according to a survey by the RAND Corporation. Photo by KCUR 89.3/Carlos Moreno

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year.

Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.

Many teachers, principals and superintendents found themselves burned out, or merely worn out, and they’re calling it quits — heading for retirement or other jobs.

Related
June 24, 2022
June 16, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 20, 2022
Most Popular