Kansas’ first transgender lawmaker not running

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ first transgender state legislator is not seeking reelection, saying Friday that she is moving to Texas so that she can help care for her wife’s aging parents.

Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, was elected in 2020 and quickly became a leading opponent of Republican proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed such GOP proposals this year and last year.

Byers also was in a media spotlight in April when another Wichita-area lawmaker, Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, complained in an email to a college student about the “transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol.”