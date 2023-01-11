Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work on stricter abortion rules

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, both Republicans from Wichita, talked about the dangers of “woke ideology” during a Tuesday news conference where they unveiled the GOP eight-point legislative agenda for the session.

Legislative agenda items