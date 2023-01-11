 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work on stricter abortion rules

Kansas Republicans vowed to fight a "sexualized woke agenda" including LGBTQ issues. They also plan to target abortion regulation and a "parental bill of rights" in schools.

January 11, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Ty Masterson and Dan Hawkins discuss GOP legislative goals during a Jan. 10, 2023 news conference. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it. 

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, both Republicans from Wichita, talked about the dangers of “woke ideology” during a Tuesday news conference where they unveiled the GOP eight-point legislative agenda for the session. 

Legislative agenda items

