 | Thu, Jan 12, 2023
GOP can’t define what it fears; but it wants you to be very afraid

When asked at the press conference to define what he meant by a woke ideology, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins replied, “Go and Google it.”

By

Editorials

January 12, 2023 - 5:24 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson (right) and Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins outline the Republican legislative agenda on Jan. 10, 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

After hearing a press conference by Republican lawmakers in Topeka earlier this week, no one could be blamed for immediately searching for a pair of ruby red slippers they could click together and, closing their eyes exclaim, “Get me the heck out of Kansas!”

It was terrifying to hear the claims of “sexualized” young people, babies who are aborted after they are already born, transgender athletes hoarding gold medals and parents who are powerless as the minds of their children are being warped by “woke ideology.”

Of course, that was the intent of conservative lawmakers . . . to instill fear about vague concepts that even they don’t understand, to manufacture lies out of thin air and to stir anger among the easily disillusioned.

