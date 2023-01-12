GOP can’t define what it fears; but it wants you to be very afraid

After hearing a press conference by Republican lawmakers in Topeka earlier this week, no one could be blamed for immediately searching for a pair of ruby red slippers they could click together and, closing their eyes exclaim, “Get me the heck out of Kansas!”

It was terrifying to hear the claims of “sexualized” young people, babies who are aborted after they are already born, transgender athletes hoarding gold medals and parents who are powerless as the minds of their children are being warped by “woke ideology.”

Of course, that was the intent of conservative lawmakers . . . to instill fear about vague concepts that even they don’t understand, to manufacture lies out of thin air and to stir anger among the easily disillusioned.